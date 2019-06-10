Services
Resources
Mark A. Oliver

Mark A. Oliver

Stevens Point - Mark A Oliver, 65, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home.

Mark was born to James and Mary Jane (Lang) on January 3, 1954. Mark attended Xavier High School in Appleton and graduated from UWSP with a Bachelors of Arts degree in 1976. Mark married Margaret "Peggy" (Duggan) on August 26, 1978.

Mark worked for WAOW-TV9 in Wausau for 40 years and retired in September 2017.

In retirement, Mark was finally able to rekindle his love for oil painting, taking walks in the woods, enjoying long bike rides, and fishing & relaxing at the family cottage in northern Wisconsin. He was always willing to cook up authentic Chinese or Mexican food for family and friends.

In recent years, Mark relished his time with regular trips to the family cottage, Door County, Denver and Canada. Mark thoroughly enjoyed snorkeling in Hawaii and various Caribbean islands.

Mark is survived by his wife Peggy, Daughter Megan (Jason) Kirk and grandson Tyler of Plover, WI. He is survived by two brothers Stuart (JoAnne) Oliver of Morrison, CO and Greg (Sandy) Oliver of Kaukauna, WI, as well as uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

No service will be held. Family wishes no flowers to be sent. Memorials sent to the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 10, 2019
