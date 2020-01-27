Services
Junction City - Mark A. Ligman, age 57, of Junction City, Died Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 after a brief illness at St. Clare's Hospital in Weston, WI. He is the son of Robert and Theresa (Kaminski) Ligman. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
