Marlene A. Natvick
Plover - Marlene A. (Ritzenthaler) Natvick of Plover, passed away at Whispering Pines Assisted Living on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 82.
Services for Marlene will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plover. Viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the services at the church. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Marlene was born September 8, 1936, in Baraboo to Edward and Margaret Ritzenthaler. She was the only daughter of seven children. Marlene was married to Jerry Natvick on July 27, 1963 in Baraboo. They were married for 39 years before his death in January of 2003.
Marlene graduated in 1954 from Baraboo High School. After high school, Marlene attended Reedsburg Normal, an institution for the training of teachers. In 1959, she began her 35 year teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse north of Baraboo (Fairfield Country School). From there Marlene taught elementary school in Lodi, WI, where she met the love of her life, Jerry Natvick. Jerry & Marlene moved to Plover in 1969, where she taught elementary school (Roosevelt and McDill) in the Stevens Point District until her retirement in 1994. Marlene continued to volunteer in the school district for another 20 years despite battling various health issues. She was a member of the Wisconsin and National Education Associations as well as the Stevens Point Area Retired Teachers Association.
She and Jerry enjoyed traveling and were avid supporters of Amherst & Stevens Point Athletics. They frequently attended various sporting events together.
Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Richard and her husband, Jerry. She is survived by her son, Steve (Kimberly) Natvick of Dallas, TX; Five brothers, David (Carol) Ritzenthaler of Loudon, TN, Don (Linda) Ritzenthaler of Reedsburg, WI,Charles Ritzenthaler of West Bend, WI, Ken (Braketta) Ritzenthaler of Tallahassee, FL, and Tom (Crystal) Ritzenthaler of Baraboo, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 27, 2019