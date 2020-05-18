|
Marlene Kuhn Miller
Oriental, NC - Marlene Kuhn Miller, age 73, of Oriental, NC passed away on May 13, 2020 at home.
Marlene was a caring person who loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was born in Butler, Pennsylvania and earned BS and MS degrees in Exceptional Education. Her long career was dedicated to education programs focused on children and adults with disabilities. She retired in 2002 as Disabilities Coordinator for Mid-State Technical College. After 29 years in the Stevens Point area Marlene and husband, Bob moved from Wisconsin to Oriental, NC where she served as a volunteer Guardian ad Litum, member of the Oriental Theater Board, and President of Oriental Woman's Club. In retirement Marlene became an accomplished acrylic artist with a focus on local marshes, shorebirds and other wildlife. She was a founding member of Oriental's Village Gallery. Marlene loved her family, art, music, dancing, and playing her dulcimer and ukulele. She also loved to sail, kayak, fish, garden, and being outdoors.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pauline Kuhn. She is survived by husband, Robert; son, Casey; daughter-in-law, Jessica; grandson, Jack; and granddaughter, Riley.
There will be a memorial celebrating her life when it is safe for groups to gather.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home and Cremations, Alliance, NC.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020