Martha H. Wroblewski-Rosenthal
Stevens Point - Martha Helibertha Wroblewski-Rosenthal, 87 of Stevens Point, WI passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at Whispering Pines under the care of Heartland Hospice.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Martha will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church - 1709 Wyatt Ave., Stevens Point. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:30-10:45AM on Wednesday at church. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Stevens Point.
Martha was born April 22, 1932 in the town of Stockton, daughter of the late John and Martha (Klesmith) Kirschling. She was the youngest of their nine children and attended the Sacred Heart School in Polonia through 8th grade.
June 24, 1950 Martha married Florian Wroblewski at Sacred Heart Church of Polonia, and resided in Stevens Point where they had their 3 sons. Florian preceded her in death, November 18, 1994.
September 20, 2003 Martha married Lawrence Rosenthal.
Martha was an active member of St. Josephs Catholic Church and enjoyed being a member of the church choir and the Ladies Rosary Society.
Martha worked for the Hotel Whiting, Weber Tackle and food service at UWSP till her retirement. Martha loved to cook for her family and friends along with traveling but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her 2nd husband Lawrence, 2 sons, Florian Jr. Wroblewski, Thomas (Christine) Wroblewski, 4 grandchildren, Stacey (DJ) Sankey, Jaclyn (Dennis) Zblewski, Dylan Wroblewski, Ethan Wroblewski and 5 great grandchildren, Brianna Sankey, Nicholas Sankey, Dennis Zblewski, Derek Zblewski, Deven Zblewski.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Florian, her infant son Michael. Brothers / Sister-in-Laws: Chester (Loretta) Kirschling, Raymond (Cecelia) Kirschling, Edward (Rosaline) Kirschling, Stankey (Esther) Kirschling, Frank (Irene/Hildegard) Kirschling. Sisters / Brother in Laws: Regina (Clayton/Leonard) Ostrowski - Groshek, Lucille (Chester) Netzel, and Elenore (Steve) Dulak.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Alzheimer's Associate, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Martha's family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Whispering Pines and Heartland Hospice Care for all their comforting care and kindness. Also "Thank You" Larry for your love and help you gave mom.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020