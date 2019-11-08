|
Martin J. Firkus, Sr.
Stevens Point - Martin J. Firkus Sr., age 88, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
A Bible Vigil will be prayed for Martin on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 6PM at the Plover Shuda Funeral Home - 2400 Plover Rd., Plover. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 3-6PM on Monday at the Plover Funeral Home.
Martin was born in Rosholt on September 15, 1931, the son of Paul and Margaret (Losinski) Firkus. Martin lost his father at a young age and had to quit school to work on his parent's farm. On February 13, 1950 Martin married the love of his life Eleanor (Stanchik) Firkus at St. Casimir Church. He started his career working in the Waupaca Foundry, then drove truck for Wm. F. Feathers, FF Mengel Company, CAM construction, and ended his career driving for DeBoer Trucking. He retired at the age of 75 in 2006 after working for 57 years. Martin also ran Firkus Auto Body Shop in Plover for 12 years
Martin loved to fish and had many fish stories. He was an avid bowler, threw horseshoes, and loved listening to his Polka Music. He later learned to play the concertina by taking lessons in his early 70's and even wrote a song to sing for his beloved wife on their 60th wedding anniversary. Some of his great joys were watching the Brewers, Packers, and playing cards (schmear) with his wife at the kitchen table, which he seemed to somehow win most of the time.
Martin is survived by his wife: Eleanor Firkus, 5 sons: Martin "Joe" (Joan) Firkus, Jr., Ken (Sandie) Firkus, Anthony (Carol) Firkus, Terry (Lori) Firkus, and Jeff Firkus, 5 daughters: Anne (Norbert) Kezeske, Betty (Roger) Kisting, Caroline (Kurt) Clendenning, Mary (Louis) LaCount, and Cindy (Harley) Martin. He is further survived by 24 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and his sister Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Patricia (Miller) Firkus, his parents, 8 brothers, and 4 sisters.
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice and Ascension Home Care for their care and support for the family through this difficult time.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019