Marvin C. Anderson



Stevens Point - Marvin C. Anderson age 89 of Stevens Point, passed away Monday morning June 3, 2019 at the Bethany Home in Waupaca.



Services for Marv will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stevens Point. Pastor Steve Hulke will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the church Saturday. Shuda Funeral Services is honored to serve Marv's family.



Marv was born November 6, 1929 in Chicago, the son of Carl and Julianna (Thierling) Anderson. During high school he began working in the mailroom of an insurance company, and continued there after his graduation. Marv loved this country and served in the Army for 6 years. He married Barbara Beale on September 11, 1954 in Chicago. The couple settled in Chicago until moving to Stevens Point in 1974, when Marv accepted a position at Sentry Insurance. In 1976, they moved to San Diego, where Marv served as president of an insurance company. Upon retirement in 1987, the couple returned to this area, and have resided in various locations in Portage and Wood Counties. During their time in Chicago, the family enjoyed spending time in the Crivitz and Lac du Flambeau area, and in retirement, Barb and Marv enjoyed being snowbirds. They spent time in Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida during the winters. Marv also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and travel to various states and worldwide. Together they traveled to many places including New York, Hawaii, London, Paris, Bermuda and others. Barb and Marv were blessed with 62 years of marriage. Marv took up running at the age of 49 and competed in 35 marathons including the Boston and Chicago runs. He was a proud Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks, and da Bears fan, and in his teenage years worked for George Halas at his jewelry store in Chicago.



Marvin is survived by two children: Dale (Constance) Anderson, Plover and Judy (Paul) Smith, Woodstock, CT. Four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and four step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara in 2017, one brother, and one sister.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary