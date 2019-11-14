|
|
Marvin Iwanski
Marvin J. Iwanski, age 53 of Custer, returned to his Heavenly Father's Home on Monday, November 11, 2019 where he is at peace. Marv was born May 12, 1966, son of Jerome and Margaret (Konkol) Iwanski, in Stevens Point, WI. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1984. He started working for Ellis Stone Construction in 1986. After 30 years, Marv took on a new endeavor, working as a Facilities Engineer at Sentry Insurance, starting December 28, 2015. Marv loved using the talent God gave him, the ability to work with his hands, and as he always said, "build America". He enjoyed turning an empty lot into a beautiful church, a successful business, or a place to help those in need. Many of his closest friendships were formed through those he met at work or on his jobs. The family farm in Amherst Jct. is where you could find Marv most often as he treasured the family's beautiful land, enjoyed working in his father's shop and hunting with his family. Marv was loved for his contagious smile and charm and by his desire to help others in need. He enjoyed watching football, going to Packer and Badger games, traveling, being outdoors and just keeping busy.
Marv is survived by his wife Jane of Custer; three children, Colin of Amherst, Serena of Mosinee, and Alexis of Custer; mother, Margaret Iwanski of Amherst Junction; brother, David (Liane) Iwanski of Sherwood; sisters, Diane (Robert) Biadasz of Amherst, Christine Skerven of New Berlin, and Mary (William) Andrae of Brookfield; nieces and nephews, Amy (Tim) Tryba, Lisa (Nathan) Grezenski, Megan (Matt) Check, Nick (Jaimie) Skerven, Katie Andrae, and Billy Andrae. Numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins; godparents, Ernie (Marlene) Iwanski.
Marv was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Iwanski, his nephew and godchild, Michael Biadasz, and grandparents.
Funeral Mass will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church - Fancher in Amherst. Father Dan Hackel will officiate. Rosary service will start the visitation hours at 9:00 AM until time of service at the church. Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Marvin, as you return home, may God comfort you in his loving arms and may you be given everlasting peace. Until we meet again, please know you are deeply loved by your family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019