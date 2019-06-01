Mary Alice Mallek



Plover - Mary Alice (Reiland) Mallek, of Plover, died on Sunday evening, May 26, 2019 at Brook Dale Assisted Living Center surrounded by her loving family, while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice Care.



Age 76, Mary was born August 22, 1942, in Neenah, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Alvin Reiland and Alice Grace Jerzak. They lived in Menasha, Wisconsin a Blanchester, Ohio until 1956 when Alvin died and they moved to Stevens Point. Mary graduated from Maria High School in 1960 and worked at Sentry Insurance.



She married Conrad L. "Connie" Mallek on December 2, 1961 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. After their marriage the couple moved to Junction City. Mary and Conrad were married for over 53 years. They had three sons; Jim (Lana), Pat, and Tim (Nancy), six grandchildren Emily, Morgan (David Allen), Mitchell, Sgt. Lucas (Kaitlyn), Evan, and Ellie, and one great grandson Titan.



Mary lived for her grandchildren. She loved to spoil them often with sleep overs, too many Christmas gifts, and cookies. Mary and Connie attended all of their sporting events and activities. She even dyed her hair red to make it easier for them to spot her in the crowd. It was important for her to make sure they knew she was always there. Mary become fondly known as "Grandma Mary", to not only her grandchildren, but to all of their friends and families.



Mary was a secretary at Kennedy School in Junction City. She loved her job and all the very special friendships she made. But most of all she loved the kids. Outside of work and grandchildren, Mary and Connie enjoyed spending time with her brother Jim and his wife Joyce in Door County. Some of her favorite things to do were reading a good book and sitting in the sun by the pool with friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband Conrad, her parents, and her three brothers Jim (Joyce) Reiland, Dick (Pat) Reiland and Thomas Reiland.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Mary's name will be established at a later date. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Junction City. Rev. John Ofori-Domah officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michaels Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, and from 9:30 A.M. Tuesday at St. Michaels Church until the time for mass. There will be a parish Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Monday evening at the Funeral Home. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com



A grandmothers Amazing Gift



The ability so see behind a smile and heal a broken heart



To believe, to trust, to always hope until achievement blossoms out



To look beyond your apparent faults and profess "You are the Best"



To hug, to hold, to gently squeeze until you know how much you're loved.



We are so thankful for the gift we had in Mary and we will miss her more than words can describe. Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary