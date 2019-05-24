|
|
Mary Ann Doyle
Waupaca - Mary Ann Doyle, age 81, passed away May 20, 2019 at her home in Lanark township. She was born October 24, 1937 in Waupaca, WI; the daughter of Clarence and Anna Doyle.
She graduated from Waupaca High School in 1956. After high school she attended Marshfield's' St. Joseph's School of Nursing and graduated in 1959. She thoroughly enjoyed her career as a nurse in hospitals in Madison, Green Bay and Milwaukee. Most of her work was done in neonatal care at Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee. In the later years of her career she worked with new mothers as a lactation clinician. Mary Ann took long leaves of absence from working to take care of her Aunt Catherine and her dad before they passed away.
She retired early to care for her aging mother who was living alone on the family farm. She had several enjoyable years taking care of her mother and being close to family at her childhood home. After her mother's passing, she stayed on the family farm in her retirement. Mary Ann and the home were the center for family gatherings and keeping in touch.
Mary Ann's faith in God was very strong and thus prayer time, church services and activities were special for her. She would go to Mass most days of the week if she could. Her prayers made her a second mom to nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was good at making plants thrive and decorating her home for the holidays that were in season. St. Patrick's Day was special as she loved to celebrate her Irish heritage. She was a sports fan as well and the Packers, Bucks and Brewers games were all enjoyed as she had more time in her later years.
In her life Mary Ann exemplified the command to "love one another". She demonstrated love through caring for others; for many preemie babies, their mothers, her aging parents, and her nieces and nephews. She demonstrated love with her smile and sparkling eyes while talking with the grocery clerk, greeting neighbors at church, and welcoming family home for a visit. Her love for others inspired others to also spread love. We all became our best versions of ourselves when we were with her.
Mary Ann is survived by sisters, Kathy (Stan) Eaton of Edward, CO and Marjorie Zarter of Woodruff, WI; brothers, Jim (Rose) Doyle of Waupaca, WI, John (JoAnn) Doyle of Amherst, WI, and Tom (Pat) Doyle of Rhinelander, WI; nieces, Carrie Doyle, Brenda McAndrews, Christine Doyle, Jenny Goldsmith, Jody Jones, Amy Bazile, Nancy Almonte, and Charlotte Dimick; nephews, Scott Doyle, Tim Doyle, Brennan Doyle, and Aaron Doyle; and twenty-seven great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anna Doyle, and two nephews, Stosh Eaton and David Zarter.
A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 8611 State Highway 54, Almond, Wisconsin. Father Peter Manickam will preside. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, May 27th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca with a Rosary Service to be held at 7:00 PM. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Waupaca. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 24, 2019