Mary Ann F. Repinski
Amherst - Mary Ann Frances Repinski, 78, of Amherst, was called to her heavenly home, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Clare's Hospital in Weston, WI.
Mary Ann was born in Stevens Point, WI on August 16, 1940, the daughter of the late Frank and Verona (Patoka) Stuczynski. She was married to Raymond Repinski on June 8, 1963, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Raymond was called home on March 5, 2001.
Mary Ann retired from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point in 2000, after many years of service. Mary Ann also worked for A.O. Smith (Milwaukee), and Del Monte (Plover). She was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, where she was a Rosary Society member.
She enjoyed watching anything sports related. She loved cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, her Amherst Falcons, and NASCAR. Mary Ann loved spending time with her "ladies". Mary Ann cherished every minute with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, Mark (Mary Beth) Repinski; Keith (Doreen) Repinski; and David (Stephanie Kelnhofer) Repinski, all of Amherst; four grandchildren, Matthew Repinski (special friend Robyn); Maureen (Chris) Domask; Jeremy Repinski (special friend Kiani), & Andrew Repinski; three great grandchildren, Jaxson and Maddox Domask, Wyatt (great grandchild by love); two sisters, Ruth (Bob) Wanta, and Joan Nikodem; seven brothers, Norbie (Nancy); Lenny (Sandy); Eddie (Mary); Kenny (Audrey); Rich (Karen); Pat (Diane); and Randy (Melissa Kinder Rass) Stuczynski. Three Sister in laws: Marion (Emmett) Polum, Violet Repinski, and Marie Repinski, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers-in law; and one sister in law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Fancher. Father Dan Hackel will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, from 4 to 8 PM at Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst, with a Rosary at 7 PM. Visitation will continue Thursday morning, at church, from 9 AM until 10:30 AM, at which time the family will have their final moments. Interment will be in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Mary Ann's name.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare's Hospital, for treating Mom/Grandma as if she were part of their family.
In honor of Mary Ann, and her love for sports, the family requests you celebrate Mary Ann by wearing your favorite sports attire Wednesday evening.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 19, 2019