Mary Ann Lietz
1932 - 2020
Mary Ann Lietz

Stevens Point - Mary Ann A. Lietz,

Age 88, of Stevens Point, WI passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020under the care of Heartland Hospice and Whispering Pines. Mary Ann was born February 4, 1932 in Mosinee, WI. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Nievinski) Gorski. Her marriage to Alfred Lietz took place on November 28, 1953 in Mosinee, WI before moving to Stevens Point, WI. Mary Ann worked for Weber Tackle and Guzman Corporation.

Mary Ann was an avid cook; family will dearly remember many favorite dishes. She took pride in the cleanliness of her home, manicured flowers and lawn. She had a fondness for collectible cardinals and enjoyed watching them at her feeders. In years past, she loved to polka and attend dances.She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right. She and Alfred enjoyed playing card games with friends and family. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She took pride in their accomplishments.

She is survived by her four daughters: BarbaraMacknick, Susan (Patrick) Worzalla, Mary (Mark) Elliott all of Stevens Point, WI and Karen (Fiancé, Keith) Lietz of Amherst Junction, WI; eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Jessica (Matt) Gagas, Greg (Caslin) Worzalla, Laura (Michael)Bayba, Matthew, Adam, Alison and Alex; eleven great-grandchildren: Olivia, Lily, Easton, Skylar, Kinsley, Bryson, Memphis, Levi, Sophia, Beau, Hoyt and another great-grandson due in October; one great-great grandchild: Bowen; four sisters: CeceliaGord, Janice Lietz, Shirley Napiwocki and VirginiaZerbian; two brothers: Donald (Maxine) Gorski and Dennis (Jean) Gorski; two sisters-in-law: Jerilyn Gorski and Ruth Lietz.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred, parents, Michael and Helen Gorski, two brothersNorman (Bridget) and Jerome Gorski, one son-in-law LarryMacknick, sister-in law Grace (Arthur) Heidt, brothers-in-law Norman, Ronald and Robert (Leona) Lietz.

Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at St. Peters Catholic Church Stevens Point, WI. Rev.Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point, WI. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at the Pisarski Funeral Home - 703 2nd Street, Stevens Point, WI. ALL ATTENDEES ARE REQUIRED TO WHERE MASKS, FOR BOTH THE VISITATON AND FUNERAL MASS. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL ALSO BE OBSERVED.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Mary Ann's honor will be established at a later date.

Mary Ann's family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Whispering Pines the Lodge, Whispering Pines and Heartland Hospice Care for all their comforting care and kindness. The family would also like to extend gratitude to Sue for her loving support and ongoing assistance.

The funeral mass will be live streamed, to view the funeral mass go to stpeter.us five minutes prior to the start of mass at 11:00 A.M. Instructions to the live stream is also on the St Peter Catholic Church website.

Pisarski Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Pisarski Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
