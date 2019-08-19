|
Mary Ann Margaret (Bachman) Schneider
Stevens Point - Mary Ann Margaret (Bachman) Schneider, 98 ½, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Michael's Ascension Hospital surrounded by family. She was born in Orville, Ohio, to Adam and Freda Bachman. She lived on a farm with her parents and sisters in rural Wayne County, Ohio and moved with them to Sterling, Ohio in 1931. She attended Milton Township Grade School (in her fifth grade class picture she's sitting next to her future husband, René) and graduated from Milton Township High School, Sterling, in 1938. She attended Wooster Business College and upon graduation worked as a secretary at Ohio Boxboard Co. in Rittman, Ohio.
On March 29, 1947, she married René Schneider and in 1957 moved to Stevens Point, Wisconsin when René accepted a job as chemist at Whiting Plover Paper Co. She became a member of Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church in 1961 where she was active in Presbyterian Women and other volunteer activities. Upon retirement, she and René spent winters in Punta Gorda, Florida and travelled extensively in the United States and Europe.
Mary Ann was a stay-at-home mom, and involved with the children's activities, attending all school functions, musical performances, and sporting events. It was important to her that her children attend church, learn to swim, and participate in music lessons. She enjoyed baking and every day her home smelled of freshly baked bread, cookies or pies. She also made her own jams and jellies and canned vegetables from her garden. She took pride in managing the household for her family. Growing up during the Great Depression, she gained a deep sense of appreciation for the little, yet important things in life and instilled these in her children.
She was a kind, fair and witty woman. She loved listening to the loud story-laden interaction when her family was all together. She also had very special and unique relationships with each of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, René, her parents, and her three sisters.
She is survived by her six children Jean Renée Schneider (David Claytor), Ypsilanti, MI; Joan Wyman (Ted), Farmington, MN; Marilyn Welch (Ted), Beaverton, OR; Robert Schneider, Minnetonka, MN; Melanie Nelson (Brian), Riverside, CA; Brian Schneider, Milwaukee, WI. Her seven grandchildren Emily Wyman, Lonsdale, MN; Sarah Teko-Folly (Madoua), Lakeville, MN.; Zachary Wyman (Amanda), Minneapolis, MN.; Allison Welch, Oshkosh, WI; Madeline Nelson Gipson (Zach), Riverside, CA; Christopher Nelson, Irvine, CA; Makenzie Nelson, Riverside, CA. Her five great-grandchildren Eddie, Charlie and Sophie Teko-Folly and Soren and Odin Wyman; many nieces and nephews and their extended families.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, on
Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be at Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church or Operation Bootstrap.
