Stevens Point - Mary Ann Peabody
Of Stevens Point died Saturday afternoon, October 31, 2020 at Willow Brook Senior Center in Stevens Point while under the care of Heartland Hospice of Stevens Point.
Age 83, Mary Ann was born December 12, 1937 in Stevens Point She was the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Kosmicki) Niewiadomski.
She attended St. Joseph's Academy, Stevens Point, graduating in 1955. She was employed in the accounting department at Sentry Insurance, Stevens Point, through 1963.
Her marriage to Raymond M. "Bud" Peabody took place on July 11, 1959 at St. Peter Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Bud preceded her in death on November 8, 1984.
Mary Ann volunteered at St Stephen Catholic Church and enjoyed travel, gardening, miniature golf and following the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Survivors include her son Tobias "Toby" Peabody, of Winter Park, Florida and one Grandson Aaron Peabody of Orlando, Florida. Further survived by one brother Frank Niewiadomski of Stockton, California.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffery Hennes officiating. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends my gather at the church just prior to the mass. Masks and social distancing will be required at the church for the funeral mass. If you are not comfortable attending or are in ill health online condolences may be sent to the funeral home by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
