Mary Ann Platta
Custer - Mary Ann Platta, 70, of Custer, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home with her loving husband and children. Mary Ann was born on November 23, 1949, in Stevens Point to Leonard and Delphine (Zywicki) Shulfer. She married the love of her life Daniel Platta on June 22, 1968, in Amherst, WI. They settled into the family farm and started a family.
Mary Ann loved to cook and throw parties, she looked forward to Pinochle parties and sharing laughs with friends, of course not without the occasional cocktail, she especially loved a Harvey Wall Banger. Another past time she enjoyed was watching the Badgers, Brewers and the Packers play and giving Dad the score updates.
She worked on the family farm, cooked at Sacred Heart School, and then as the secretary at Sacred Heart Church. Mary Ann always had a warm heart and a shoulder to lean on. Her biggest joy was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Survived by her husband Daniel and five children; Kenneth (Mary Jo) Platta, Ron (Julie Bruski) Platta, Donna (Keith) Gullikson, David Platta, Julie (Corey) Jorgenson. Eight grandchildren; Jacob Gullikson, Bethany Platta, Trevor Platta, Jasmine Aldrich, James Henry, Easton Jorgenson, Koehn Platta, Addison Jorgenson.
Further survived by her Mother, Delphine Shulfer and her siblings; Delores (Roger) Lepak, Karen Shulfer, Wally (Karen) Shulfer, Bonnie (Bill) Bronk, Sandy (Dan) Ustruck. Proceeded in death by her Father, Leonard Shulfer, Step-Father Leonard T. Shulfer, Father-in-Law Roman Platta, and Mother-in-Law Bertha Platta.
She will be missed by so many for her loving heart and her ability to always look on the bright side!
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann will be held at 10:30am on Friday September 4, 2020, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church 3995 County Road K, Amherst. Rev. Dan Hackel will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE VISITATION AND AT THE MASS. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com