Plover - Mary Ann Puariea, age 97, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St Michael's Hospital.



A Celebration of Life Service for Mary will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday April 29, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday at Shuda's and again before the service on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in the Plover Village Cemetery.



Mary was born on March 14,1922 in Lublin WI. She was the daughter of Michael and Tillie Shewczyk. Mary graduated from Withee High School and attended Wausau Tech.



She worked at Benson Optical, Weber Tackle, Banta Software and also did in home daycare for many years.



She married Robert {Bud} Puariea on July 26,1947 at the Parsonage in Stevens Point. They were married for 65 years until Robert passed away on March 8, 2013.



Mary was a lifetime member of VFW Post #10262 and the Plover American Legion Auxillary #543, and she also volunteered at the Veterans Home in King. Mary enjoyed baking and sewing, but above all, she loved to spend time with her family.



Mary is survived by her children: Ronald {Bernadette} Puariea, Wisconsin Rapids; Sharon {Jack} Rapp, Milwaukee; Terri {Myron} Koziczkowski, Stevens Point. 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: Jeremy {Marci McDonald} Barber with Vayda & Trevor; MIranda {Joseph} Gajewski with Maddison & Kenadee; Adam {Kristin} Koziczkowski with Hailey & Kylie; Kelly Koziczkowski; Nicole Jenkins; Natalie {Dave} Gruentzel with Fiona.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, her brothers Frank, Steve, John, and Harry, as well as her sisters Anne and Pearl.



Mary inspired all who knew her to be kinder, gentler, and more compassionate toward others. Her gentle nature caused people to be drawn to her. All who knew her felt very fortunate to have had her in their lives.



