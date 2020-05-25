Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Serafin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Serafin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Serafin

Age 81, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on July 25, 1938. She lived in Milwaukee, WI before moving to Brandon, FL in 1972.

She is survived by her husband Jerome Serafin, her three sons Michael (Maria), Robert (Susan) and Brian (Heather), her daughter Barbara Burke, 17 grandchildren and 3 great granddaughters. She is predeceased by her son Jerome Maynard (Judy), her daughter Marcella "Marcy" Green (John) and her parents Maynard and Eleanor Somers.

Mary Ann was an award-winning real estate agent and Avon representative who loved to travel. She will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian Church Burial will be held at Nativity Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Serenity Meadow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the .
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -