|
|
Mary Ann Serafin
Age 81, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on July 25, 1938. She lived in Milwaukee, WI before moving to Brandon, FL in 1972.
She is survived by her husband Jerome Serafin, her three sons Michael (Maria), Robert (Susan) and Brian (Heather), her daughter Barbara Burke, 17 grandchildren and 3 great granddaughters. She is predeceased by her son Jerome Maynard (Judy), her daughter Marcella "Marcy" Green (John) and her parents Maynard and Eleanor Somers.
Mary Ann was an award-winning real estate agent and Avon representative who loved to travel. She will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
A Mass of Christian Church Burial will be held at Nativity Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Serenity Meadow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the .
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020