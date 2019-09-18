|
Mary Ann Walczak
Whiting - Mary Ann Walczak age 83, of Whiting, passed away Monday morning September 16, 2019 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann will be held at Noon on Friday September 20, 2019 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM on Friday until the time of Mass. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Mary Ann was born August 2, 1936 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Emil and Sophie (Golla) Blaski. She attended local schools and married Elmer Walczak on May 7, 1954 at St. Peters Church. The couple settled in Stevens Point and raised their family. In later years Mary Ann worked at River Pines Nursing Facility. Her joy was family, and the holidays. She loved her grandchildren and cherished all the time with family.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband Elmer and their son: Daniel (Diane) Walczak, Whiting. Two granddaughters: Kirsten and Kiara. One sister: Carol Hughes, Sherman, TX, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, their son Dave, one sister, and 3 brothers.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 18, 2019