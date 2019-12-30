|
Mary Ann Zurawski
Plover - Mary Ann Zurawski age 90, of Plover, passed away Saturday December 28, 2019 at River View Lodge in Whiting.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday January 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:30 Thursday until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in the St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Mary Ann was born August 27, 1929 in Plover, the daughter of Byron and Anne (Dinon) Cater. She moved to Milwaukee and attended school there before moving to the Knowlton area. She married John R. Zurawski on November 30, 1946 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Knowlton. The couple settled in Plover and Mary Ann worked at The Meadows Restaurant and The Antlers. The couple owned and operated Zurawski Moble Home Park from 1959 until the mid 1990's. Mary Ann enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and going to the casino.
Survivors include Two daughters, Anita (Fred) Scharnke and Angela Solis, all of Appleton; one son Raymond (Carol) Zurawski of Plover. Further survived by six grandchildren: Brooke (Dusty) Knight, April (Cory) Albert, Adam Scharnke, Holly (Keith) Cieslak, Shannon Campbell, Andrea (Chris) Wuethrich. Two sisters: Nancy Koss, Mosinee and Gloria Gillis, Appleton; and Nine great-grandchildren. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John in 2007, her sister Lillian, and her granddaughter Kassi.
