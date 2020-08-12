Mary C. Schuh
Stevens Point - Mary C. Schuh age 93, of Stevens Point, passed away Saturday August 8, 2020 at Sylvan Crossings.
Services for Mary will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday August 14, 2020 at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, where she will be laid to rest beside her loving husband Bernard.
Mary was born May 18, 1927 in Clearfield, PA, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret (Staffa) Mollura. She grew up in Clearfield and graduated from high school there. On July 12, 1947 she married Bernard Schuh in Clearfield, where they settled for a few years and started a family. Bernard worked road construction and after a few years the family moved to a number of other locations, until settling in Stevens Point in the early 60's. Mary enjoyed being the homemaker, who welcomed many into their home, and provided a good meal along with her many baked goods. She also enjoyed sewing and crafts.
Mary is survived by four children: David, Robin, Michael (Djimon), and Michelle. 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Her sister: Sue Houser. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bernard in 2004, two daughters: Mary & Donna, 6 brothers and one sister.
