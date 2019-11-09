Resources
Mary D. (Mozuch) Robson

Mary D. (Mozuch) Robson Obituary
Mary D. Robson (Mozuch) died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on November 7, 2019. Her faith in Jesus gave her the strength to fight ovarian cancer for over seven years. She was grateful for the attentive treatment and care given by Dr. Heun, Dr. Haas, their staff, and SSM Health Hospice. Mary's joy of life was apparent through her love of family, cooking, gardening, and her altruistic spirit. Mary was born in 1949 in Stevens Point, WI. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing and then married Ron in 1970. She is survived by her husband Ron; son Nathan (Stephanie), grandchildren Brianna, Cayden and Easton; daughter Sarah Frecska (Tom); brother Ken (Helen) Mozuch; sisters Barb (Larry) Lorbecki; Kathy (Rick) Stroik; brother-in-law Jerry Robson; sisters-in-law Pauline (Ken) Short and Marge Klinge (Monte); and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents Francis and Annette Mozuch; sister Liz Mozuch; and in-laws Gordon and Grace Robson. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at the Spring Green Community Church in Spring Green, WI. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service, beginning at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, any memorials will be donated to Spring Green Community Church, Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance, and Upland Hills Health Cancer Empowerment Program in Dodgeville, WI. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14, 2019
