|
|
Mary Jane Raflik
Town of Carson, Junction City - Died Sunday morning, February 3, 2019 at St. Faustina Care Center in Rosholt while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice. Age 72 Mary Jane was born August 26, 1946 in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Alvina (Wierzba) Kurszewski. She attended Washington School in Rosholt, St. Adalbert Grade school in Rosholt and graduated from Rosholt High School. Her marriage to Dennis Raflik took place on September 9, 1972 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Junction City. Her husband Dennis survives. Mary Jane worked at Lullabye Furniture for many years, and that is when she met her husband Dennis. She also worked for Worzalla Publishing and lately at Trig's County Market in the Bakery. She enjoyed sewing, both flower and vegetable gardening, cooking and baking. Her most precious time was being with her grandchildren. Mary Jane was a longtime member of the St. Bartholomew Rosary Society. Mary Jane was generous in giving of her time as she taught CDD for the St. Bartholomew Religious Ed class for many years, she also was a longtime lector and Eucharistic minister for her church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in her name will be established at a later date. Survivors include her husband Dennis, one son Rob (Shannon) Raflik of Mosinee, and her two daughters Jennifer (Scott) Chandler of Amherst Jct., and Janet (Nick Zywicki) Raflik of Polonia. Her six grandchildren; Ashlyn, Aubrey, Braeden, Nolan, Eli and Alayna. She is further survived by three brothers Myron (Kathy) Kurszewski and John Kurszewski both of Rosholt, and Ernie (Lori) Kurszewski of Stevens Point, and two sisters Loretta (Harvey) Klesmit of Polonia and Marge (Randy) Suchowski of Stevens Point. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter Alexis Chandler, a sister in law and numerous brothers in laws. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Rev. John Ofori-Dumah officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Bartholomew Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point, and from 9:30 A.M. Thursday morning at St. Bartholomew Church until the time of mass. There will be a parish rosary at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family would like to personally thank Jane and Bri from St. Faustina Care Center, along with their entire staff for their loving care given to Mary Jane, and also to Ministry Home Care Hospice for their guidance given to us these past few months.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 5, 2019