Mary Kathryn Bunk (nee: Trader), age 61, of Almond, WI, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Willows Assisted Living in Iola with her family by her side. She was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1957, in Stevens Point, WI; daughter of Ralph and Zilpha "Zip" (McConnell) Trader who were very special parents. On October 1, 1977, Mary married Randy L. Bunk at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in the Town of Lanark.
She followed her parents' footsteps by working at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Mary was a CNA and later worked for Ministry Health Care. She was always a caregiver and loved everyone. Mary's whole world was her grandchildren and spending time with family.
Mary will be remembered for her love of music as she played the guitar and sang for the Catholic church for many years. She had a beautiful voice that we will never forget.
Mary is survived by her husband, Randy Bunk of Almond, WI; her son, Jeffery (Cassandra) Bunk of Stevens Point, WI; four grandchildren, Jordan, Nathan, Olivia & Austin Bunk of Stevens Point, WI; and her brother, David (Barb) Trader of Amherst, WI.
A Memorial Mass will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Almond, WI. Father Peter Manickam will preside. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Lanark following the mass on Tuesday. The Hardell-Holly Funeral Home of Almond is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 4, 2019