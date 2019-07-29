|
Mary K. "Merky" Higgins
Stevens Point - Mary K. "Merky" Higgins age 87, of Stevens Point, passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday evening July 26, 2019 at her home and under the care of Ministry Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday August 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:30 until the time of services at the church. A memorial in lieu of flowers will be established in her name for the Diabetes Assn.
Mary was born January 11, 1932 in Stevens Point, the daughter Raymond and Mary (Dehlinger) Peabody. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1950. She worked her senior year at Woolworths and after that worked as an operator at the telephone company. She then went on to work at Sentry Insurance for 20 years before retiring. Mary married Myron "Mike" Higgins on June 21, 1952 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. The couple settled in Stevens Point and raised their family. Mary was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Den Mother. She also volunteered at the school library at both St. Stephen and St. Joseph schools. She was a 50 year member of the Catholic Daughters and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She and Mike loved to travel and took many trips all over the world. She enjoyed camping and fishing.
Mary is survived by her husband Mike and their five children: Michael (Josie) Higgins; Mark (Marie) Higgins; Chris (Jeff) Keel; Patricia Higgins (Brian Mansfield); Tim (Mary) Higgins. 13 grandchildren: Shelly, Dan, Amy, Joel, Kristopher, Mellissa, James, Lacey, Joe, Brian, Eric, Andrew, and Stephanie. 11 great grandchildren: Cesily, Aiden, Ellisa, Alivia, Lukas, Alexis, Millie, Carter, Emma, Evelyn, and Chevelle. Four sisters: Rita Krochalk, Dorothy (Robert) Jankowski, Judy Nauert, Janet Rienzi. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother: Raymond "Bud" Peabody.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 29 to July 30, 2019