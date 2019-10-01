|
Mary Klismith
Stevens Point - Mary Cecilia Klismith, 86, of Stevens Point, peacefully entered eternal life on Saturday, September 28, 2019, with family and friends with her or near her in thought and prayer.
The first child of the late Theodore and Frances Waldoch, Mary was born near midnight, April 9, 1933. Her beloved twin sister Margaret arrived a few minutes later on April 10, 1933. Mary attended the old McKinley grade school and St. Stanislaus Catholic School, graduating from St. Joseph Academy in 1951. During high school, she worked in food service at St. Michael's Hospital.
On her Easter Sunday 18th birthday, Mary accepted the proposal of marriage from the love of her life Raymond J. Klismith. They were married on October 16, 1951 at St. Stanislaus Church. Sixty years later they celebrated 60 years together--a few months before Ray passed away on January 9, 2012. Early in their marriage they purchased the Zalewski family dairy farm of her mother's childhood--near St. Casimir Church. A city gal, Mary enthusiastically learned the ways of country life (sewing, gardening, canning, wild-game cooking, soap making, etc), tutored by her mother, mother-in-law, aunts, and sisters-in-law. She studied bookkeeping in high school, a training which came in handy when, in 1959, Ray and his brother Frank established a logging and sawmill business. Ray and Mary eventually became sole owners in 1964.
With boundless enthusiasm through all of life's ups and downs, Mary nurtured ten children with loving labor, a patient ear, wise counsel and good humor; and because of this, her and Ray's home became a sweet space for nephews, nieces, grandchildren, friends and visitors. All who entered her circle were grateful for her unconditional love and support, and the strong faith which guided and sustained her. Mary gratefully lived her final years at home, thanks to loving son-in-law Tom Zalac, daughter Christine, and their three daughters, Allycia, Andrea and Jewelia. With her amazing memory, Mary was a treasured source of family history.
Mary and her twin sister Margaret loved singing! While in high school they performed at many local events, including a spot on the radio with Wisconsin star Dave Dudley. Their musical joy and gifts were passed on to grandchildren (and a few lucky children); a legacy that now enriches endless gatherings of friends and family, near and far.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Therese "Terri" (Duane) Greuel, Jeanne (Robert) Foss, and Christine (Thomas) Zalac all of Stevens Point; sons, Patrick (Mary), Peter (Kerry) and Gary (Jean) all of Stevens Point; son Philip (Carol) of Queen Valley, Arizona; son Paul (Cher) of Park City, Utah; son Matthew (Carla) of Plainfield, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law Donna of Wausau, Wisconsin; twin sister Margaret Sikorski, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; sisters-in law, Helen Klismith and Phyllis Klesmith, both of Stevens Point; Mary's former daughters-in-law Kathy Batchhelder of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mary Jean Klismith of Park City, Utah; former son-in-law Richard Stoltz of Nekoosa, Wisconsin; 31 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, sisters Rita and Theresa, brothers Theodore and James, and son George.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on her mother's birthday, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven J. Brice, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish officiating. Visitation will be before the service from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family of Mary extends a heartfelt thank you to the dedicated staff of the Portage County Health Care Center, Ascension St. Michael's Hospital, Stevens Point Orthopedics, and Interim Hospice Care for their loving caring support.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 1, 2019