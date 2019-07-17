Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
Junction City, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
Junction City, WI
Mary L. Kawski


1948 - 2019
Mary L. Kawski Obituary
Mary L. Kawski

Junction City - Mary L. Kawski age 71, of Junction City, passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday July 20, 2019 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Junction City. Rev. Greg Michaud will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories on Friday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service Saturday at St. Michaels.

Mary was born January 21, 1948 in Portage County, the daughter of Charles "Buck" and Elsie (Betcher) Callows. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1966. She married Ronald "Ron" Kawski on November 5, 1966 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The couple settled in Junction City after marriage and raised their family. Mary worked a couple of different times while the family grew. Mary enjoyed all animals, but most of loved her horses! She shared her passion for them with all who spent time with her. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and spending time with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her husband Ron and her two sons Roy and Todd. Two granddaughters: Shaylin and McKenna. Her mother Elsie also survives her. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother Marvin.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
