1/1
Mary L. Redding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Redding

Stevens Point - Mary Louise Redding, age 91, of Stevens Point, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Michaels Hospital.

Mary was born December 23, 1928 in Stevens Point to the late Erven and Helen (Peabody) Redding in Stevens Point. She attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1947.

Mary was employed by Joern's Furniture Company for 48 years as an executive assistant to the president.

Survivors include her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, June Klish, Dorothy Jajewski, Lucille Knudtson; and brothers Ervin Redding & Dick Redding.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Holy Sprit Parish in Stevens Point, WI with Rev. Steve Brice presiding. Due to space restrictions for Covid 19, attendees for the Funeral Mass is limited. A visitation will precede the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. All current social safety practices will be strictly enforced: including the wearing of the face coverings, social distancing and state mandated capacity restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marshfield Clinic - Stevens Point Cancer Center of Marshfield Clinic - Stevens Point Cardiology Center. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boston Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
I will be assisting at the Altar of Holy Spirit Parish on Friday, October 29th, 10:30 AM for Mary's funeral. I consider it an honor and privilege. I extend condolences. Blessings + + +
jim wiese
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved