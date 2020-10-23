Mary L. Redding
Stevens Point - Mary Louise Redding, age 91, of Stevens Point, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Michaels Hospital.
Mary was born December 23, 1928 in Stevens Point to the late Erven and Helen (Peabody) Redding in Stevens Point. She attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1947.
Mary was employed by Joern's Furniture Company for 48 years as an executive assistant to the president.
Survivors include her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, June Klish, Dorothy Jajewski, Lucille Knudtson; and brothers Ervin Redding & Dick Redding.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Holy Sprit Parish in Stevens Point, WI with Rev. Steve Brice presiding. Due to space restrictions for Covid 19, attendees for the Funeral Mass is limited. A visitation will precede the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. All current social safety practices will be strictly enforced: including the wearing of the face coverings, social distancing and state mandated capacity restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marshfield Clinic - Stevens Point Cancer Center of Marshfield Clinic - Stevens Point Cardiology Center.