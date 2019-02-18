|
|
Mary Lou Barger
Plover - Mary Lou Barger, age 87, of Plover, WI, died peacefully February 16, 2019 at The Lodge at Whispering Pines in Plover, WI.
Mary was born May 8, 1931 to the late Otto & Goldie (Perron) Weller in Plover, WI. She attended the local schools and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1948.
She married Carl E. Barger May 3, 1952 at The Springs United Methodist Church in Plover. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1988.
Mary was employed at Hardware Mutual and in the Admitting Department at St. Michaels Hospital until retirement in 1988.
Mary enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years. In her free time, and when she was able to drive, Mary enjoyed going to lunch with friends and playing UNO. While living at The Lodge at Whispering Pines, Mary enjoyed her numerous social visits and playing bingo. She adored all of the staff, residents, and an atmosphere of fellowship that existed The Lodge.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Melissa (Jesse) Filtz of Wittenberg; great-granddaughters, Lily and Ava; and great-grandson, Eli; and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; daughter, Carla Kay Warden; sister, Betty Broughton; and brothers, Richard Weller and James Weller.
A Funeral Service to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. Tim O'Brien presiding. A time of visitation will precede from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Plover Cemetery.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019