Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Mary M. Martin Obituary
Mary M. Martin

Stevens Point - Mary M. Martin, age 86, of Stevens Point, WI, died peacefully June 7, 2019 at The Wellington Place.

Mary was born January 10, 1933 to the late William and Agnes (Jagodzinski) Yaeger in Eagle River, WI. Her family relocated to Stevens Point, where she attended the local grade schools and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1951.

She married Frank L. Martin on September 1, 1951 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Raleigh, NC. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2007.

In her earlier years, Mary worked for the federal government as a secretary. Mary dedicated most of her life to raising a family. She worked several part-time jobs and was proud to have worked for Gross Trucking and Sentry Insurance.

Mary enjoyed raising her family. In her spare time, she like to paint, quilt, sew, knit, and crochet. Mary and Frank loved to travel. They relished wintering in Panama City Beach, FL and enjoying the summer months visiting northern Wisconsin lakes. In her later years, Mary enjoyed testing her luck at the casinos.

Survivors include her children, Bill (Karen) Martin of Plover, WI, Jeff (Ruth) Martin of Stevens Point, WI, John (Debora) Martin of Plover, WI, Heather (Mark) Gehring of Merrill, WI and Corey Martin of Sheboygan, WI; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Florence Klappa; brother-in-law, Toby (Sandra) of Port Orchard, WA; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her parents; husband, Frank; son, Thomas; and Sister, Elaine.

A Funeral Mass with Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Rev. Jerzy Rebacz presiding. Visitation will precede at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Traditional burial will be held in St Stephen Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 10, 2019
