|
|
Mary Patricia Rosholt
Rio Verde - Mary Patricia Rosholt, 78, passed away on November 29, 2019 at her residence in Arizona. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 4, 1941.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Rosholt; two children, Jill (Scott Swingle) Rosholt, and
J.G. (Lynne) Rosholt, nine grandchildren, Ryan, Winter, Maren and Grace Osborne; Ciara (Luke) Carbonella, Caden, Chandler, Chloe and Calynne Rosholt; a brother Richard (Helen) Kluck; a sister Darlene (Dale) Steinke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Elisabeth Kluck and a brother Laverne.
Celebration of life will be held in Minocqua during the summer of 2020.
www.bolgerfuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019