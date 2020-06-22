Mary Patricia Rosholt
Rio Verde, AZ - Mary Patricia Rosholt, 78, of Rio Verde, AZ passed away on November 29, 2019 at her residence in Arizona.
Celebration of life services will be held on June 27, 2020 at 11 AM at the Norwood Pines Supper Club in Minocqua with a time to remember and share after.
Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services is assisting the family. www.bolgerfuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.