Mary V. Graveen
Plover - Mary V. Graveen, age 90, of Plover, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Maple Ridge in Plover. She was born on June 10, 1930 in Bevent, one of six daughters (and eight sons) of Frank and Faustina (Meronek) Niewinski. Mary attended local schools and graduated High School in Wausau. On October 1, 1949, the former Ms. Niewinski was united in marriage to Marvin R. Graveen at Holy Name Catholic Church in Wausau. The couple made their home in Wheaton, IL. Marvin passed away in 1988 and Mary moved to the Plover area in 1991. Mary worked in the offices of Ben Franklin, Co. She was a member of St. Bronislava Parish and the Rosary Society (Parish Council of Catholic Women). She enjoyed volunteering at church, gardening, bowling spending time with friends and especially her extended family. Mary is survived by; grandchildren, Amanda (David) Allison of Garnett, KS, Brooke Graveen of CA and Katie Graveen of CA; Six great-grandchildren, Jason, Jacob, Haylah, Hayden, Raelynn and Dylan; Sisters, Leona (Ray) Rutta of Plover and Esther Jarosh of Chicago; Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband Marvin; son Michael J. Graveen in 1999; eight brothers, John, Ray, Ted, Felix, Barney, Frank, Jr., Chester and Clarence; Three sisters, Estelle, Agnes and Frances.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Bronislava Catholic Church, 3200 Plover Rd, Plover, WI 54467 at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with Father Brandon Guenther presiding. Burial will follow at Rest Lawn Memorial Park in Wausau. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road, Plover on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:45AM.
Mary's family wishes to thank the Staff and Physicians of St. Michaels Hospital, Ministry Hospice and everyone at Maple Ridge Memory Care for their care, compassion, love, dignity and understanding in caring for Mary.