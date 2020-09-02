MaryAnn T. Konieczki
Age 83 died at the Portage County Health Care Center on Friday, August 28, 2020 under the care of Interim Hospice.
MaryAnn was born May 25, 1937 in Stevens Point to the late John and Evelyn (Gagas) Fabisiak. MaryAnn attended St. Stanislaus grade school, and graduated from P J. Jacobs High School in 1955. She married Rhody Konieczki on November 10, 1956, and the couple later divorced.
MaryAnn is survived by her four children; Sharon (Ralph) Laska of Stevens Point, Christine (special friend Rene) Konieczki of McHenry, IL, Mark Konieczki of Stevens Point and Kim Sitero of Clearwater, FL. MaryAnn is further survived by seven grandchildren; Patrick Souza, Nevada Blaha, Elspeth Eckendorf, Jackie Trecker, David Bordon, Shannon Bordon and Jesse Fink, and eight great grandchildren. Further survived by her brother Donald (MaryAnn) Fabisiak and one sister Patricia (David) Barnsdale.
She was preceded in death by parents, her ex-husband, her daughter Ella Mae Konieczki and one grandson Leon Williams. MaryAnn enjoyed church picnics, playing bingo, attending live performances and she was also involved with the Community Friends Group. Her hobbies include embroidery, sewing and reading, and she was an avid packer fan.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on September 2, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Burial was in the St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery. The Pisarski Community Funeral Home was honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff at the Portage County Health Care Center, Interim Hospice Care and Inclusa for their wonderful care they gave our mother.