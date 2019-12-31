|
MaryAnn Wojtalewicz
Stevens Point - MaryAnn Wojtalewicz, 91, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Junction City. Rev. Gregory Michaud will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Saturday from 9:15a.m. until the time of service at the church. A parish rosary for MaryAnn will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials in MaryAnn's name will be established at a later date. MaryAnn was born on March 7, 1928 in Junction City, daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Ruka) Wayerski. She married Peter P. Wojtalewicz on August 17, 1946 at St. Michael's Church, Junction City, and had four children.
She worked for Weber Tackle Company, Lullabye Furniture MFG.CO and Dun-Rite Cleaners before she retired at age 82.
She loved to garden, paint, cook and dance the polka. MaryAnn loved being with family and always enjoyed a good party.
Survivors include: son, Clifford (Bernadine) Wojtalewicz, 2 daughters, Elaine (Scott) Seavers and Lori (Todd) Fisher, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters: Delores Mews and Theresa (Norbert) Strojny.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Peter, infant daughter Kathleen, 1 infant granddaughter, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
The family would like to thank North Ridge Assisted Living staff and Ascension Hospice staff for all their compassion and loving care; as well as Pisarski Funeral Home for assisting the family with the funeral preparations.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020