MaryAnn Zimmerman
Mosinee - MaryAnn Susan Zimmerman, 88, Mosinee, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
MaryAnn was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Mill Creek, the daughter of the late Paul Peter and Rose Veronica (Stachura) Shilka. She married Raymond G. Zimmerman Jr. on Sept. 2, 1950, at The Church of St. Bartholomew, Mill Creek. He died April 17, 2019.
MaryAnn's life began on the farm helping Mama and Papa until her marriage to Ray. They started their family and her next chapter was to purchase her father's tavern in downtown Stevens Point, which she ran as Zimmie's Central Tavern. After serving her community as a business owner, she ultimately found her "Heaven on Earth ", on Lake DuBay and moved the family to the country.
Over the years while raising her family she bartended at various establishments. This was her true calling as she enjoyed socializing with family and friends. In 1979 she continued chatting with customers working as a store clerk at Mullins Cheese in Knowlton, until retiring at almost 75 years of age.
MaryAnn was a dedicated parishioner of Saint Francis Xavier and a member of the Saint James Circle and church choir for many years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, listening to classic country music and taking pontoon and car rides with Ray. She was a "Mom" to all. But mostly, MaryAnn loved being surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include six children, Dennis (Doreen) Zimmerman, Sandra (Gregory) Liebe and Linda Miller, all of Mosinee, Daniel (Vanessa) Zimmerman, Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Susan (Jim Alcoba) Zimmerman and Lori Zimmerman, both Mosinee; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Kristy, Kimberly, Bill, Kai, Shaye, Kalea and Riley; ten great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Knowlton. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Knowlton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Online condolences can be sent to www.bestefh.com
