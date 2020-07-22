Maurice Clarence Joseph Repinski
Oxford - Maurice Clarence Joseph Repinski, age 87 of Oxford, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Maury (Or Morris as his parents and siblings called him) was born on February 3, 1933 in Stevens Point, WI to Conrad (Clarence) and Eveylin (Dulek) Repinski.
Maury was the oldest of ten children. He was raised in the Stevens Point-Stockton area of Portage county and it was there that he spent his childhood and young adult life residing first in the city of Stevens Point and then upon the family farms of his parents and grandparents in Portage county.
As a young man, Maury moved to the big city of Milwaukee, WI and a few years later, joined the armed forces of our country. He served his country as a Military Policeman in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Upon his discharge from the Army, he again made his home in the central Wisconsin area.
Maury met and married Marlene Grace Deitz in 1964 and they made their home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Maury and Marlene would have five children during their 20 years of marriage; Jane Marie, John Joseph, James Paul, Jacklyn Ann and Jeffry Dale.
In 1984, Maury married his second wife, Beatrice Hufford and they made their home in the central Wisconsin area, eventually settling in Oxford, WI, where they have lived for more than 30 years.
Maury had a long and varied career as a salesman for different companies, gaining experience in lumber, roofing, automobiles and tractors among many other things. In the 1990s, he and his wife opened a sign billboard business and for many years, spent tireless hours crafting signage for many of the establishments and people of the central Wisconsin area.
Maury loved to travel and visit his siblings and was a constant visitor with Marlene and the kids to each of his sibling's homes through the years. The family farm was his grounding spot and almost every Sunday was spent with his parents and his wife and children enjoying the warmth of the countryside with his loved ones.
His biggest hobby and passion was history and with his photographic memory, he could tell stories and give names and dates that would stupefy every single person he came into contact with. He imparted that photographic memory and his love of history to all of his children at a very early age. This, above all else, is his greatest legacy to his children and grandchildren
Maury is predeceased by his parents, Conrad (Clarence) and Eveylin (Dulek) Repinski and his first wife, Marlene (Deitz) Repinski. He is further predeceased by sister Mary (Repinski) Nelson and brother Richard Repinski and two nephews, Richard Woyak and Kennith Repinski and two nieces, Lynn (Repinski) Swanson and Diane (Repinski) Pilcher.
Maury is survived by his second wife, Beatrice (Hufford) Repinski and his children, Jane Repinski (Eric Winden) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI John Repinski of Fort Worth, TX, James Repinski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Jackie Repinski (Gary Siekert) of Nekoosa, WI and Jeff (Mandy) Repinski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He is further survived by the following grandchildren; Jennifer Reinert of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Ashley Reinert of Austin, TX, Josh Langmo of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Hailey Brown of Wisconsin Rapids WI, and Nathanial, Ethan and Carter Repinski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Maury is also survived by his siblings, Loretta Ganske of Westfield, WI, Margaret (Ray) Yach of Stevens Point, WI, Jim (Rosanne) Repinski of Neillsville, WI, Althea (David) Gollonof Dodgeville, WI, Charles (Evelyn) Repinski of Kenosha, WI, Shirly (Danial) Hintz of Dunedin, FL, & Robert (Michele) Repinski of Plover, WI.
A celebration of Maury's life will take place at Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home in Westfield, WI on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Larry Sheppard officiating. Full military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private family interment will be held at a future date to be determined at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Divine Savior Hospital in Portage WI and the Montello Care Center in Montello, WI for the compassionate and loving care they gave our father in his final days.