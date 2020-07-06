Mavis E. Kobishop
Stevens Point - Mavis E. Kobishop, age 96, of Stevens Point, died July 1, 2020.
Mavis was born on January 1, 1924 to the late Hanford and Eva (Bade) Olson in the Town of Dakota, WI. She grew up there, attended a country school, and graduated from Wild Rose High School in 1941.
Mavis moved to the Stevens Point area with her mother and siblings after graduation. She began working for the F.W. Woolworth Store as a clerk.
Mavis married Edward J. Kobishop on August 4, 1945 at St Paul's United Methodist Church.
She dedicated her life to raising a family. She later began working for the Weber Fly Company, tying fishing flies at home.
Mavis will be remembered for her caring and adventurous nature, and her sense of humor. She loved music and enjoyed singing, playing guitar, and yodeling. Mavis could sew anything, and often created her own clothing including suits for Ed. She also enjoyed crocheting while they traveled the U.S. Mavis and Edward (Jeep) traveled extensively in their motor homes, visiting 48 of the U.S. states. For many years they wintered in Arizona making new friends and learning new crafts. She was a member of Heart of Wisconsin Gem and Mineral Society, and a proud member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol (Arnie) Mullenix, Freedom, WI, and Karen (Leonard) Kuhn, DePere, WI; 5 grandchildren: Marshall, Lisa (Jeff), Aaron (Julia), Ryan (Ashley), Kevin; 22 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; siblings Vilas Olson and Eleva Hajduk; nieces and nephews; and extend family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; siblings, Marvin, LaVerne, Phillip, and Anna Vonda; and granddaughter, Roxanne.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home. A time of visitation will precede the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and a luncheon will follow the service with continued fellowship.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home. A time of visitation will precede the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and a luncheon will follow the service with continued fellowship.
