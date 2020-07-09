1/1
Mavis E. Kobishop
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mavis E. Kobishop

Stevens Point - Mavis E. Kobishop, age 96, of Stevens Point, died July 1, 2020.

Survivors include her daughters, Carol (Arnie) Mullenix, Freedom, WI, and Karen (Leonard) Kuhn, DePere, WI; 5 grandchildren: Marshall, Lisa (Jeff), Aaron (Julia), Ryan (Ashley), Kevin; 22 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; siblings Vilas Olson and Eleva Hajduk; nieces and nephews; and extend family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home, in Stevens Point, WI. Visitation will precede the service 1 hr., beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Safe social practice by guest and family will be observed; and attendance is based on your comfort level.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
Boston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Boston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved