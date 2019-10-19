Services
Mavis Hartkopf Obituary
Stevens Point - Mavis Hartkopf, age 95, of Stevens Point passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Riverview Lodge in Stevens Point.

Mavis was born Sept. 15, 1924 in Mount Sterling, WI, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Mikkelson) Quamme. She married Gordon Hartkopf on December 4, 1945 in Wausau, WI. They lived there until moving to Stevens Point. Her husband, Gordon died on Oct. 17, 1993.

Mavis was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She worked as an attendant at Normington's Laundromat in Stevens Point for over 30 years.

Mavis was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter; Faith Fellows, two sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her daughter Sonya Blechl, son Paul (Carol Schneider) Hartkopf, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

It was Mavis's desire that a funeral service not be held. Friends and family are asked to remember her with love and affection, and the happy times shared together. Family wishes to thank the staff of Riverview Lodge and Heartland Hospice Care for the special care they gave to Mavis when she needed it most.

Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
