Maxine M. HoppaNew London - Maxine Marie Hoppa, age 76, our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on December 25, 1943 in Plover, WI to the late Guy and Eleanor (Mansavage) Tech. Maxine graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Harry Hoppa on March 3, 1962. Although they later divorced, many holidays were still spent together as a family. Maxine was a loving, caring and giving person, who loved to cook, sew, play bingo, visit casinos and the Green Bay Packers, but above all she adored her children and grandchildren.Maxine will be sadly missed by her children, Lori (Paul) Beyer, Kelly (Leo Fietzer) Hoppa, Wendy (Guy Smith) Hoppa and Chad (Charlee) Hoppa; grandchildren, Lindsey (Landon) Beyer, Josh (Sheena) Beyer, Lisa (Shawn) Quella, Amanda (Weston) Frenche, Emma Wright, Georgia Smith and Audrey (Josh) Gray; 12 great-grandchildren and sister, Debra (Bob) Chonos. She will also be missed by her cat "Miss Piggy".Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Tech.The Memorial Mass for Maxine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London, with Rev. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.