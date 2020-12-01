Maynard B Bannach
Madison - Maynard Benjamin Bannach was born on July 27, 1941 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and passed away way too quickly on November 28, 2020. He is survived by his siblings LeRoy, Russell and Mary Kay, daughters Tammy and Shannon, sons Scott and Kyle, numerous loving grandchildren and great grandkids and his beloved Jill. Preceded by his father Benjamin, mother Rose, siblings Judy, Rhody, Tommy, Gary and Jimmy and grandson Michael. Maynard was a dreamer in the truest sense, he followed a fiercely independent path from a young age and loved and lived the call of the West. At an early age, he started out making money on a local paper route, moonlighted as a caddie on weekends and then moved on to work for the Soo Line railroad for a few years before pursuing his lifelong occupation as a professional "18 Wheeler" truck driver. He took a lot of pride in being able to wheel a 40-ton vehicle around like it was an extension of himself - he'd often say, the secret was the mirrors...funny thing was, he treated his Ford 4x4 pickup trucks much the same and drove them like everyone should just get out of his way.
His ambitions didn't stop there, and although there were several other jobs along the way and even a stint as a proprietor and barkeep for Jillie's Saloon, the one profession that epitomized him most was the one that came with the hardest work, the least pay and recognition and yet his happiest time in life, and that was being a Wisconsin Rancher and gentlemen farmer. Just one sight of his prized Polled Hereford bull Domino, and you knew he meant business!
With all that, he still had other dreams. He sought his passion for striking it rich in the oil lottery and just like the old prospectors did panning for gold in frigid mountain streams, he searched for that one elusive life changing nugget that all miners know is surely there and just one pan away if luck is on their side. He often said he was born into the wrong era. He loved westerns and the classic TNT network likely never had a greater fan. His life was lived a lot like the main character Marshal J "Rooster" Cogburn portrayed by his most beloved actor John Wayne. He was known to be tough, fearless, and generally fair and reasonable to all he knew and befriended. His love of "Bill's Pizza" was legendary to his kids; especially, the Saturday special with sausage, green onions and mushrooms that had to be on thin crust and always "twice" baked - who doesn't like peeling morning after cold pizza stuck to cardboard.
In the end, the truest treasure he possessed and cherished above all else was his love for his family; unfortunately, it's often too late and exceptionally humbling, when you truly understand you're the inspiration for one's life and their extraordinary efforts to succeed - we will miss you eternally Pop, Rest In Peace. Private family services were held on Friday December 4, 2020, at the Pisarski Funeral Home Stevens Point. Burial took place in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com