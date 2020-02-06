|
Megan Louise Magee Becker
Plover - Left for her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 24, 2020 at her home in Plover, Wisconsin. Her love and dedication to her family was central to everything she did. Megan was born to Joseph and Gwen Magee in Slidell, LA on October 11, 1990, the little sister to Brandon "Bobby" Magee. Megan will always remembered as her daddy's "sweet little baby doll". Megan married Andrew "Andy" Becker on October 25, 2014 in Franklinton, LA. Megan and Andy made their home in Plover, WI, with their children. She was a wonderful and loving mother to her children and devoted to her husband. Her family was her heart.
Megan loved to hunt, fish and play softball and shared that love to young girls as the coach of her daughter's travel softball team. She grew up in Franklinton, LA and was a 2009 graduate of Franklinton High School where she was a proud member of the Lady Demons Softball Team. Megan took dance for many years at the Beth Stafford Dance Studio and was the Watermelon Festival Junior Miss Queen. Megan served for six years in the United States Army Reserve. She always wore a smile and was beautiful on the inside as well as on the outside.
Survived by:
Husband: Andy Becker
3 Children: Christina Becker,
Jaxon Becker,
Ezra Becker
Parents: Joe and Gwen Magee of Franklinton
Brother: Brandon "Bobby" Magee of Franklinton
Step-Sister and Step-Brother: Amanda Magee,
Spencer Magee both of Lubbock, TX
Grandfather: Bruce Lee Chambers
Mother in law and Father in law: Sue and Mark Becker
Brother in law: Fritz Becker
An Uncle and Aunts: Don and Susan Magee,
Lori Kristoff,
Denise Brewer
Special Friends: Nicole Crain and Sarah Lessard
And numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Peggy Walker Chambers and grandparents Ezra and Louise Magee.
Visitation will be at Crain Funeral Home (1109 Bene Street, Franklinton, LA) on Friday January 31st from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday at Hillcrest Baptist Church (2201 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA) from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held in the church at 11:00 am Saturday with Dr. Gene Richards officiating. Burial will follow in the Stateline United Pentecostal Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Matt Thomas, Spencer Jones, Daniel Westmoreland, Chuck Finch, Gene Passman, Lander Spears
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020