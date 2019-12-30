|
Micaela E. Schneider
Plover - Micaela Elizabeth Schneider was born January 6, 1997 in Galesburg Il. She passed away with her dear friend Olivia Johnson in a car accident on December 28, 2019 in Grantsburg, WI where they met their Savior Jesus Christ face to face. Born in Galesburg, IL, she experienced great friendships, early education and most importantly the foundation of her relationship with Christ. She was named for Micah - meaning "Who is Like The Lord" and Ela Elizabeth after her great grandmother who was a strong woman of faith. She moved to Plover, WI in 2008 where she was warmly welcomed by the body of Christ at Woodlands Church and the community at Roosevelt and Ben Franklin schools. She graduated from SPASH in 2015. Micaela enjoyed great academics, cross country and track, and life-long friends. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota in December 2018. She was heavily involved with Cru where she continued to grow in her faith and developed precious lifelong friends. In July 2019, Micaela landed her dream job as a marketing specialist at Warner Brothers in Burbank, CA. Micaela loved California, going back to her roots as the place where her mother, aunts and maternal grandparents were born and raised. Micaela is survived by her loving parents, Doug and Jen Schneider and siblings, Graham and Maddie Schneider of Plover, WI whom she dearly loved. She is also survived by her loving grandparents Roger and Gay Scott of Libertyville IL, aunts and uncles Suzanne (Scott) Erlandson of Libertyville IL, Stephanie (Chris) Prager of Lake Bluff, IL, Bill Schneider of Trevor, WI, Tim Schneider of Silver Lake, WI and Pattie (Len) Hampton of Spring Grove, IL. Dear cousins who loved Micaela include Tyler, Krista, Kyle, Katherine, Molly, Jack, Danny, Karlie, Jimmy and Lauren. Her paternal grandparents John and Rita Schneider preceded her in death.
From the earliest days Micaela demonstrated a passion for life and discovery, always learning with her famed "I have a question" intro to her questions. Continually willing to learn and explore, she set out into the world to use her gifts and talents to honor the Lord and make an impact in the lives of those around her and the world. From Moscow to Mexico City, Guatemala to Italy, France to Belgium to Ireland, London to Amsterdam, and New York to California- she visited, learned and served to leave the world around her a better place. Wherever Micaela went, she invested deeply in relationship and built lifelong friendships through her love for people. Micaela and her dear friend Olivia will be deeply missed on this side of eternity while exploring and discovering the wonders of life eternal with Jesus their beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodlands Church, 190 Hoover Ave, Plover, WI. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church, officiated by the pastors at Woodlands Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Woodlands Church; Micaela's family will direct them to ministries and causes that Micaela cared about.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020