Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Michael A. Higgins

Michael A. Higgins Obituary
Michael A. Higgins

Custer - Michael A. Higgins, age 43, of Custer, WI died on January 9, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital after a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on July 8, 1976, to Dale Higgins and Sharon Klein in Stevens Point, WI. He attended the local grade schools, graduated from SPASH, and attended Mid-State Technical College for Civil Engineering.

Mike worked for regional civil engineering firms for many years. He was proud to have been a founder of the Wisconsin division of the AutoDesk 3D Conference for civil engineering.

He loved his children and will be remembered as a proud dad. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, rock concerts, and was a Star Wars fanatic.

Survivors include his children, Matthew (Amy) Higgins, Jayden Higgins, and Trinity Higgins; ex-wife, Brandy; father, Dale (Vicki) Higgins; mother, Sharon (Paul) Klein-Sanchez; siblings, Julie (Andy) Caelwaerts, Sean (Stacy) Higgins, Amber (Cody) Alexander; nieces and nephews, Mercedes, Sierra, Gabrielle, Mason, Allyson, and Connor; grandson, Zeke; numerous aunts and uncles; and extended family.

He is preceded in death by maternal & paternal grandparents; aunt, Patricia, and uncle, David.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home with Chaplin Martin Lieber presiding. A time of visitation will precede the ceremony from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020
