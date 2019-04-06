|
|
Michael Cieslewicz
Rosholt - God called Michael J. Cieslewicz home Tuesday morning, April 2.
Mike was the youngest son of Stanley and Clara (Ziolkowski) Cieslewicz. He was thirteenth of fourteen children and the last to be born on the family homestead in the town of New Hope on September 28, 1937. He attended Hamilton and St. Adalbert's schools and graduated from Rosholt High School in 1956.
He was a handsome guy who won the heart and soul of his wife Enid at the Rosholt Fair and carried her photo in his wallet from then on.
Their bond was strong. Together they made an inseparable pair for 61 years, working side by side on the family farm, raising their eight children. Mike took pride in the fact that the homestead and all outbuildings were constructed from timber harvested off the property. He taught his kids to work hard, enjoy the simple things in life and to be humble. Welcoming all, their home was the center of activity. Mike was Chief Operator of the Family Command Center and served as the encyclopedia of family history.
Mike was so thankful for the loving care provided to him at home by his family and Gina Tepp, as well as to the wonderful "mentors" at Portage County Health Center where he resided for seven months, Willow Brook Assisted Living for a month, and St. Michael's Hospital for the past week.
Survivors include his brothers, Tony, Marty, and Tom; his sisters, Rosalie, Pat, and Clare; his wife, Enid; and eight children and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Annette, Mary, Jo, Vincent, Casey, Stanley, and baby Francis; and two grandchildren (Brandon and Tyler).
Many times we heard him say, "Thank you, Dear Lord, for giving me a good life." The family is thankful for the kind words, prayers and support of others. The sadness of his passing is lessened, for he is now pain free and reunited with those he loved who have gone before him. We have a feeling that if Mike has his say, his favorite game shows are playing, the Brewers are winning, and he's dancing to the polkas in heaven.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date where "the rest of the story" will be told.
The John J. Buettgen Funeral Homes/Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society are assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 6, 2019