Stevens Point - Michael Hubert Wierzba, age 95, of Stevens Point, peacefully entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Iola Living Assistance. The son of Michael and Antoinette (Osowski), Michael was born on November 17, 1923, in the Town of Sharon.



He Attended Tomorrow River and Sacred Heart Schools.



Michael worked on the family farm until his marriage to Amelia (Emily) Kowalski on October 28, 1944 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Polonia. They lived in the Town of Stockton from 1946 to 1994. After 49 years of marriage, Emily passed away on August 14, 1994. In 1996 Michael moved to Stevens Point. He married Dolores M. (Studinski) Ganski on June 5, 1999. Dolores passed away on January 1, 2015.



Michael learned the carpentry trade from his brother Dennis. He then went on to work for Ed Somers Home Construction for a number of years, followed by 30 years as a superintendent for Ellis Stone Construction Co., retiring in 1983.



Michael enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, gardening, dancing, bowling, playing cards & watching the Brewers & the Green Bay Packers.



He is a member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America since 1952, member of Sacred Heart Holy Name Society & St. Isidore Society, Knights of Columbus as a 3rd Degree Knight & Moose Lodge.



Survivors include 5 daughters: Eunice (Larry) Zwicki, Stevens Point; Christine (Lawrence) Groholski, Hugo, MN; Barbara (Robert) Groholski, Custer; Doris Wierzba, Stevens Point; Mary (Christopher) Kowal, Milwaukee. 4 sons: Kenneth (Barbara), Pleasant Prairie; Patrick (Anne) Wausau; Ronald (Donna), Custer; Jeffrey (Josueh), Robbinsdale, MN. 20 Grandchildren, 37 Great-grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-grandchildren and 3 Step Great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.



Michael was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth, his sister Theresa, 16 half-brothers & 10 half-sisters.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 7375 Church St., Polonia at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with Rev. Gregory Michaud presiding. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, from 4:00PM - 7:00PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 concluding with a Rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at the church, from 10:00AM until the time of the mass.



In Lieu of flowers memorials in Michaels name to: Sacred Heart Parish, mailed to 7375 Church St., Custer, WI 54423 for the Church Beautification Project would be appreciated.



The family wishes to thank all the caregivers who have helped our Father through the years, especially Yvette, Tina, Elena & Bev. A special thank you to the staff from Iola Living Assistance for the wonderful care and concern you gave to our Father and our family during Dad's final days.



The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary