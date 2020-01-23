|
Michael J. Smiley
Stevens Point - Michael James Smiley, age 56, of Stevens Point, WI died on January 21, 2020 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, WI.
He was born March 8, 1963 to Robert and Ruth (Saris) Smiley in Stevens Point, WI. Mike attended the local schools. He served in the United States Army for four years. Mike graduated from North Central Technical College in Wausau with an associate of applied science degree in electromechanical technology. He was part of the high honor society and the Dean's List.
On January 12, 1991, Mike married Pamela Browan at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Mike worked at Salon One doing video-audio work and at the Worth Company as electromechanical technician. He later worked for Complete Filtration Resources as a process programmer.
Mike's loving and witty nature was often seen through his bright smile. He was a family man who loved spend time with grandchildren and to cook gourmet meals with his wife Pam. Mike found joy in fishing, particularly walleye and muskie, and hunting. He liked to listen to music and watch the Packers.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Smiley; sons, Zachary (Jacquie) Smiley & William Carroll; mother, Ruth Smiley; brothers, Timothy (Mary Jo) Smiley & William (Jennifer) Smiley; grandchildren, Thor Smiley, Harper Smiley, & Willie Carrol Jr. He is also survived by nephews, Jacob, Benjamin, & Joshua; nieces, Alexandra & Samantha; uncle, John Saris Sr.; and aunt, Joan Smiley.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Robert Smiley.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Hulke presiding. A time of visitation will precede from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UW Health University Hospital Trauma Life Center.
Online condolences may be made at bostonfuneralhome.net
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020