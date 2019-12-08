|
|
Michael J. Soik
Rosholt - Michael J. Soik, age 61, of Rosholt, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home after a long, courageous health struggle. He was born on October 19, 1958 in Milwaukee, a son of the late David and Audrey (Danielski) Soik.
Mike attended and graduated from Muskego High School.
He was employed for more than 15 years at Ruan Transport in Wisconsin Rapids and previously worked at Furniture and ApplianceMart and most recently, the Bottle Stop.
Mike was united in marriage to Rosalyn (Higgins) Sikorski on January 19, 2002 at her parents' home in Orfordville.
Michael enjoyed anything outdoors, whether it be exploring on his ATV, activities and events at Blackhawk Archers Club, fishing or hunting. His most memorable and rewarding times were with his wife, children and granddaughter.
He is survived by; his wife, Rosalyn; children, Jeremy (Megan) Soik of Plover, Matthew (Ashley Tewes) Sikorski of Plover and Becky (Stefan) Adams of Eureka, MO; granddaughter, Mikayla; siblings, Gary (Audrey) Soik, Lori Eckes, Lisa (Ray) Schmidt and Vicki (Kenneth) Frenz; and numerous other relatives and many, many friends.
Michael was preceded in death by; his parents; a son, Joshua in infancy, in 1987; and brother-in-law, Scott Eckes.
Funeral Services for Michael will be at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481 at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Private family burial will be at a later date at Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019