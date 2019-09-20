|
|
Michael Jon Pontz
Lansing Michigan - Michael Jon Pontz was born June 2nd, 1946 in Lansing Michigan and was called to the Lord on September 10th, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with Cancer with his doting wife Nancy by his side.
Michael grew up in Lansing Michigan where he attended Lansing Sexton High School and then went on to graduate with a Purchasing Degree from Michigan State University. He was a high-energy, hard-working guy who excelled starting out at a bread manufacturer in Lansing and ending up through the last few years as the VP of Sales for Industrial Fabricators in Gastonia, NC.
Michael was always making sacrifices for others and most of all his kids and his extended family. He was the strength, the strategy or the kind word that was needed to help those closest get through some of life's toughest times and he did this selflessly and without question. He was a shepherd for people in that he showed people their worth and made you believe you could do anything with a little gumption and hard work. Aside from his family, he helped countless people in need whether it was by letting some of his kid's wayward friends live with him to just helping those around him that were down and out. He didn't give hand outs, he gave you his hand so that he could pull you up and you could help yourself.
In the early 2000s he met the love of his life in Nancy (Palbrach) Summers. They married in 2006.
Michael should be remembered as a steady, compassionate family man who always put his loved ones first. His lessons of kindness, values and character formed his worldview and rubbed off on those close to him.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother (Marian) and his father (Harold). He leaves behind his wife Nancy (Palbrach) Summers, his children Adrianne and Justin, grandchildren Caleb and Veda, sister (Patricia), along with his extended family (from his wife Nancy) - Jacob (Carrie) Omernik, grandchildren: Raegen, William, and Oakley, and Garrett (Hollie) Omernik, grandchildren: Grant and Gage. He was affectionately known as "Grandpa Mike". Sisters -in-law: Grace Domaszek, Rita (Jerry) Lepak-Kirschling, Mattie Omitt, all of Stevens Point, WI. Brothers-in-law: Jim (Cheryl) Palbrach, Gary (Karen) Palbrach, & Danny (Sandy) Palbrach all of Stevens Point, WI, nieces and nephews and countless more extended family.
Michael, will be truly missed and his impact will be felt for generations.
Michael's services were held on Sunday, September 15th at St. Mary's, in Rock Hill. He will be buried in Polonia, Wisconsin, where his wife Nancy grew up, and will eventually be buried next to his side.
Pisarski Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. To read the FULL obituary and offer online condolences, please go to their website at www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
There will be a celebration of life in the Lansing, MI area in the next coming weeks where friends and family can come and tell their favorite Mike story.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 20, 2019