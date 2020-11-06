1/1
Michael L. Berg
Michael L. Berg

Stevens Point - Michael L. Berg, age 62, of Stevens Point, WI, died Nov. 3, 2020.

Michael was born on Feb. 21, 1958 to Laurence and Darlene (Cragin) Berg in Portage, WI. He grew up on the family farm in Coloma, WI, attended grade school, graduated from Wautoma High School, and attended technical college.

Michael moved to Alaska and worked as a commercial fisherman. He eventually became captain of a small independent fishing vessel. Michael returned to the Coloma area to be closer to family before relocating to Stevens Point.

He married Cecilia Stanislawski on October 10, 2012.

In his spare time, Michael enjoyed the serenity of nature and fishing. He will be remembered as a giving person who expressed concern for other's wellbeing. Michael was an avid coffee drinker who enjoyed the simple things life had to offer. He also enjoyed testing his luck at casinos and the company of his friends and dog, Howie.

Survivors include wife, Cecilia; mother, Darlene; siblings, Daniece (John) Woods, Wanda (Richard) Trzebiatowski, and Lori (Jeff) Putskey; stepchildren, David, Kathy, and Donn; extended family; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Laurence; and brother, Roger.

A time of visitation and viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Boston Funeral Home. Burial will be in Richford Cemetery.

Safe social practices by all guests and family will be strictly observed. Attendance is based on your comfort level.

Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
